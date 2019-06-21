TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Trenton officer who was shot while transporting a prisoner underwent another surgery on Friday.
At the same time, people in Officer Jasmine Diab’s home town are raising money to help in her recovery.
Dino’s Diner put away their menus and was only serving one thing on Friday night: A walleye dinner.
Every seat in the restaurant was full and the business was packed with people.
All of the proceeds go straight to Diab.
Many of the people who talked to KCTV5 News said it wasn’t about them giving to Diab, but was about what she’s done for her community.
They said such an event is a no-brainer for people who live in or near Trenton.
“That’s what we do in this little town,” Zarah Nickel said. “That’s what we do. It’s who we are.”
The diner normally closes at 3:30 in the afternoon, but they stayed open late just to host the fundraiser.
