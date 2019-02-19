TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -- Monday night, the fire ripped through buildings and it destroyed two businesses and did a lot of damage to the Chamber of Commerce and licensing office next door.
For residents of Trenton, it's not just the material loss that matters, it’s what the businesses mean to the heartbeat of the town.
Before the scene unfolded in downtown Trenton, the local pawn shop represented hope for Mike Pruitt.
“It was my most prized possession,” Mike Pruitt, who lost his guitar in the fire, said.
A guitar, a Les Paul signed by his favorite band, he had pawned it and another instrument at his friend’s shop.
“Just to get by,” Pruitt voiced.
He'd just saved up enough to get it back.
“It was my baby,” Pruitt stated.
But he knows others lost far more.
“I lost a guitar. They lost their livelihood,” Pruitt explained.
Glenn Briggs manages the emergency crews working to keep the last embers of the fire from doing more damage as the state fire marshal and ATF investigate the cause.
“The impact to our community is devastating,” Briggs said.
The loss leaves a hole on Main Street and in the hearts of those who live in Trenton.
“Anytime you lose three businesses in a community our size is bad enough, but to lose it in the downtown, the lifeblood of any community, it's a significant impact,” Briggs voiced.
In a town of just 6,000, the buildings represent the people inside.
“It's not just that I lost my guitars, it's the fact that the people involved are my friends, family and neighbors,” Pruitt voiced.
This fire was so large that Trenton called in help from nearby towns to help them fight it through the night.
