TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -- A Trenton, Missouri police officer who was shot has returned home.

Jasmine Diab had been hospitalized for several weeks in the Kansas City area after a man she was transporting to St. Joseph for a mental evaluation got a hold of her gun and shot her in the abdomen on June 14.

On her way back home, she stopped by Dino's Diner, where a large fundraiser was held for her after she was shot.

Trenton restaurant holds fundraiser for injured officer The Trenton officer who was shot while transporting a prisoner underwent another surgery on Friday.

Blue smoke bombs were set off in her honor on the 4th of July.

She made a Facebook post about her return home and said: "My exciting news is that I am HOME!! I got to attend the blue smoke bombs they set off at 1305 hours because my badge number is 105! It was perfect! 💙🖤💙🖤💙"