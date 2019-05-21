KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Storms Monday evening caused tree damage and thousands of power outages after well-saturated grounds in combination with wind gusts near 40 mph pounded the area.

Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches has fallen the last 24 hours, StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says.

Businesses along Southwest Boulevard worried about flood damage Business owners along Southwest Boulevard are hoping flash floods will not ruin their inventories or leave a destructive muddy mess to clean up.

Nearly 9,000 people were without power as of 5 a.m. with the highest concentration located west of Interstate 435 and Interstate 70. There are also a significant number of outages in the Northland, Overland Park and Leawood.

The saturated ground and high winds are also resulting in a lot of down trees across the area.

One house on Hardesty Avenue and 18th Street in Kansas City had a tree fall short of its front porch. The tree seemed to have uprooted and fell over. Luckily, it did not fall on the roof, but it’s going to take some work to clear the tree from the yard.

Massive tree uprooted in neighborhood near East High School this morning. Have you seen any storm damage this morning? Send it my way. We have more weather rolling in. Watch @KCTV5 for the latest forecast. pic.twitter.com/dzopyKldDC — Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) May 21, 2019

The National Weather Service says we could see more damage if the winds pick up again.

The soil is so saturated huge trees cannot stay rooted in the ground.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for all your severe weather coverage, on-air and online.