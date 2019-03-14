SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) – A large tree fell on a house in Smithville on Thursday.
The local fire department posted about the incident on Facebook at about 1:30 p.m.
They said soggy ground and high winds contributed to the incident.
The reminded people to watch for downed or damaged power lines when there are large limbs down.
“This tree pulled down the electrical service when it fell,” they said. “When in doubt, give us a call! #besafe!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.