INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- You’ve seen what Travis Kelce can do on the field, but Tuesday off the field, he helped complete some Christmas wish-lists.
Kelce and JC Penney teamed up for their annual Giving Spree to surprise kids who participate in the YMCA Challenger program at the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.
Tuesday night, 25 kids including Aria, got to go Christmas shopping with the Chief’s Travis Kelce.
“I’m signing it just for you. Yeah,” said Kelce.
As 11-year-old Lyndsey Turley watched Kelce autograph her jersey, she noticed something.
“What happened? You got a boo boo?” Questioned Turley. Kelce replied, “I know, playing football you get a few of those.”
Turley and dozens of other kids who participate in the YMCA Challenger program, that gives kids of all abilities the opportunity to play sports, learn to swim and try something new, got the chance to Christmas shop with Kelce.
“I was like wow. Quietly like wowza!” expressed Emily Jack, nine-years-old.
Turns out Kelce has a knack for touchdowns and picking the perfect doll.
“You got to see what comes with it right. You can do some stuff with the hair,” voiced Kelce.
“Do you like taking care of the baby? Or do you like baking stuff with the baby?” asked Kelce.
Each child got a $100 gift card to buy something special for themselves or family members.
“I got a unicorn. I got Minnie,” proclaimed Sha-Kaye Dancy, Six-years-old.
Timothy Thompson chose the most “enormous” Nerf gun he could find, and he is pleased with his pick.
“The smiles I saw on their face when I walked in, that’s the coolest feeling in the world,” expressed Kelce.
“Tomorrow, I’m just going to be like it was so fun and exciting and tell them all about it but not really brag just tell some people about it,” exclaimed Jack.
Kelce helped the kid’s checkout with their gifts. The kids tell us they can’t wait to head back to school to tell their classmates they shopped with Travis Kelce.
