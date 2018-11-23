KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A lot of people are will be traveling home this weekend after the holiday.
The Kansas City area is supposed to get at least a couple inches of snow, which can make it hard to stop when you’re driving.
That has people thinking about safety and considering moving their travel plans up to get ahead of the snow that’s supposed to hit the metro on Sunday.
“We’re thinking we’re going to have to get out of here tomorrow sometime,” said Sharron Shade.
“We want to leave early because we want to miss the snow,” Kenneth Wheeler said. “Probably around noon-ish, after the football game.”
Shade and Wheeler are driving back to east Tennessee.
More people will be driving home this weekend because of the holiday. The extra traffic and winter weather could be a dangerous mix.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol recommends people stay home if they can.
If you have to go out, make sure to leave extra room between cars, slow down, and wear your seat belt.
“Everyone seems to be in a rush all the time,” said Cpl. Jeffrey Huff with the MSHP. “If you get in an accident, you’ll never get where you’re going. So, slow down. Be safe. Be courteous.”
The MSHP will have extra troopers on the road this weekend.
They said it’s a good idea to have a half-tank of gas, a fully charged phone battery, a blanket, and warm clothes in your car -- just in case you get stuck out in the winter weather.
Despite that recommendation, are people ready for when the snow starts to fall?
“Not any more prepared than normal, no,” said Jenny Andre.
While she’s not ready now, one hardware store said they’ll have what she needs because snow is good for business.
“You can tell at the end of the year if it was a good winter or a bad winter when you look at sales,” said Lucas Orozco, the assistant general manager at the store.
People haven’t started rushing Strassers Hardware Store for supplies just yet, but they said there could be a rush tomorrow or Sunday.
“I imagine tonight and tomorrow will be a big rush,” Orozco said. “Sunday, you’re going to see some last-minute people who didn’t believe it. They’ll be in here.”
Orozco said they have sold ice melt, shovels, scrapers, and other supplies here and there.
“Windshield wiper fluid,” added Orozco. “We’ve sold Heet, which goes into your car to keep your gas line from freezing.”
Andre said past winters haven’t been that bad, so she will be waiting to see what happens.
“So far, we haven’t ran into a bad snowstorm since we’ve been here, so it’s kind of one of those, ‘Well, this might be the one,’” she said.
