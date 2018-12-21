KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCI is packed to the brim with holiday travelers.
The holiday rush has begun as families are making their way to their loved ones.
Friday, the U.S. airline industry enters its heaviest travel period of the year with 45.7 million passengers are expected to take their travel to the skies.
At KCI airport officials are projecting nearly 585,000 passengers will come through the terminal over an 18-day stretch. That stretch began yesterday and will go through Saturday, Jan. 6th.
The lightest days will be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 5th so if you’re traveling those days, you’ll be able to skip all these crazy long lines.
One thing officials at KCI are encouraging people to do is check your flight status.
Though the weather may be okay where you are, there will be storms in other parts of the country.
