KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A storm in the Midwest is now cancelling flights, on one of the busier travel days of the year.
It’s a nasty night at KCI, there’s been cancellations and delays.
Passengers are now crossing their fingers they can get a seat tomorrow. Others are going in a new direction.
Travelers Heide Barber and her mother Teena packed bags for a trip to San Antonio.
“I was planning for 70s. Now I’m planning for snow. Yea,” said Barber.
After waiting more than three hours, Barber says the flight to see her brother perform in the Alamo Bowl was cancelled.
“Not for the game necessarily but to watch my son in the marching band at halftime,” explained Barber. “The next flight would not be available until Saturday,” voiced Barber.
KCI says the day after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days and bad weather in other parts of the country made it more difficult for passengers Wednesday night.
Bryan Williams was on his way to Atlanta for work.
“I was A1 the first passenger and I was told the flight was cancelled. No explanation,” said Williams.
He’ll be back Thursday and so will Barber and her mother, this time to a new location in the opposite direction.
Barber had this message to her brother.
“Haha Joey, I’m going to New York,” expressed Barber.
