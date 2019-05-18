One person has been transported to a local hospital after house fire.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person has been transported to a local hospital after a house fire.

Fire crews were battling a house fire located in the 2500 block of north 12th Street Saturday night just before 9.

One person was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

It took about ten minutes for crews to put the fire out.

