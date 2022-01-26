KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting KCK on Friday.
Details about his visit have not been released.
However, he is expected to address the infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting KCK on Friday.
Details about his visit have not been released.
However, he is expected to address the infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress.
Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Assignment Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.