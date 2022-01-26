Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods.

 Source: KTUU

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting KCK on Friday. 

Details about his visit have not been released. 

However, he is expected to address the infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress. 

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.