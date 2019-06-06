KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In the last few weeks, we’ve seen areas around Kansas City flooding. Sometimes even more than once.
But why hasn’t the water made it into KC streets?
According to James Rudy with the Army Corps of Engineers, there really is no “normal” when it comes to the Missouri River.
The water is always moving and changing.
At one of the lowest points in the city, right next to the river at Berkley Riverfront Park, there is a bridge near Grand Street down in River Market. The water has already come up over the sidewalk, but if you walk just up a ramp a little, the risk of flooding goes down.
Rudy said to always keep your eyes open when there is flooding.
“You should always be vigilant with the water levels, regardless of what they are,” Rudy said. “When the Missouri River is fully charged -- or it has a lot of water in it -- it can have an impact on tributaries, which means places that would normally flash flood and traffic would drive through would drain slower.”
Believe it or not, the Missouri River is still used for transportation. Rudy said navigation along the river through the entire state has stopped.
At this point, he does not know when that stop will be lifted.
