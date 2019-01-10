KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe woman said she was out with friends at Hollywood Casino when she was approached by casino security and asked to leave.
Courtney Rooks said she was discriminated against in November of 2018 after she used the women’s restroom.
“I can’t believe this is really happening to me,” Rooks said following her encounter with security.
Two weeks before, Rooks was in Texas for gender confirmation surgery.
This was the last step in her transition from male to female.
“Trying to live as the person that I was and keeping who I am now inside -- trapped -- it was just too hard,” Rooks said.
When she started her transition, Rooks was married. She has children. However, she told KCTV5 News she could not continue to hide who she really is.
Overall, Rooks’ transition was fast; it took a little more than two years.
She received paperwork from her doctor in Texas after the surgery that showed she had completed her transition and that all of her essential identification should have the gender marker changed.
At the time of the incident at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, Rooks had not changed the gender marker on her driver’s license. It still said she was a man.
Rooks and her friends were at the casino for about 90 minutes before we went to the restroom.
“I walked in the restroom just like every other woman, to do what every woman does: to use the restroom,” Rooks said. “I walked up to the sink and lo and behold, there was a casino employee there.”
While she was washing her hands, Rooks said an employee approached her and asked to see her ID.
“On my way out I feel that something is, you know, wrong," she said. "So, I turn my camera on, on my phone, to record the conversation.”
The result is a shaky, 10-minute video where you can hear Rooks talking to the security guard.
“Basically, I was in the women’s bathroom and I wasn’t supposed to be in there because my ID says I’m a male,” Rooks said, summarizing her encounter.
KCTV5 News reached out to Penn National Gaming, the owners and operators of the Hollywood Casino in KCK. They did not tell KCTV5 why Rooks was approached by security.
In an emailed statement, Penn National Gaming said they do not discriminate and that they “welcome and value customers and employees of all backgrounds at our properties. Out of respect for the comfort of all of our patrons, all guests have access to gender neutral facilities at any time.”
Followup questions to the company were not answered. They did not say they would investigate what happened to see if there were any violations of company policy.
Kansas does not have statewide protections for members of the LGBTQ community but the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County passed an anti-discrimination ordinance over the summer.
The ordinance says LGBTQ people cannot be denied services because of their sexual orientation and gender identity.
“Never once have I had an issue using the women’s bathroom pre-op,” Rooks said. “I feel violated.”
Now, Rooks is looking for answers.
In the video, Rooks can be heard asking for contact information. She said she called Hollywood Casino several times but has not gotten a call back.
“We want to be looked at like everybody else," Rooks said. "We put our pants on like everybody else. We go to work like everybody else. Pay our bills like everybody else.”
