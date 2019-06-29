KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are still looking for information about what happened in the moments before Brooklyn Lindsey was killed earlier this week. Lindsey, a transgender woman, was found dead on the porch near Independence Avenue. Saturday night, the men and women who knew her gathered to say goodbye.
The men and women at the vigil said Brooklyn Lindsey’s death is a tragedy and it highlights a bigger problem of keeping transgender people safe in Kansas City.
“I’m used to this. You hate to say that you’re used to this, but we’ve had seven transgender clients die since about 2011,” Kris Wade, knew Brooklyn Lindsey, said.
Candles burned Saturday night for Lindsey and the other transgender men and women who’ve died in Kansas City.
“We deal with this all the time,” Wade said.
Wade said more needs to be done to protect people like Lindsey.
“I think our biggest issue is that men and women are not protected here in the state of Missouri,” Wade said.
For the last few years, representative Greg Razer of Kansas City brought a non-discrimination act to lawmakers in Missouri. It’s never made it to a full vote.
