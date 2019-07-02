TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV/AP) — Authorities have confiscated an estimated $1 million in illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Indianapolis driver was booked into jail after last week's traffic stop.
The stop stemmed from a registration violation.
Shawnee County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says the drugs found inside the woman's vehicle included 9 kilograms (about 20 pounds) of cocaine and 1 kilogram (about 2 pound) of black tar heroin.
Maria L. Gallegos-Martinez, 41, of Indianapolis, IN, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
