OLATHE KS (KCTV)-- Anyone heading to traffic court Wednesday in Johnson County may want to take a book, or maybe two, to read because they will have a lot of company.
A glitch ended up scheduling about 900 people to show up at the Johnson County Courthouse Wednesday morning, making a trip to traffic court even less appealing.
Let's be honest, traffic court isn't anyone's idea of a good time, but traffic court in Johnson County Wednesday, promises even more fun.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, said a glitch in a ticketing system used by the Kansas Highway Patrol, led to a record number of people being assigned to the 8:30 docket Wednesday morning.
On a normal day, about 150 people are assigned to each court docket. Howe said the error was discovered about two and half weeks ago and since then, they've been trying to get the word out for people to call ahead and either ask for a continuance or take care of their ticket by phone.
KCTV5 checked and by late Tuesday afternoon, the number of people still on the docket had dropped drastically, by about half. But it's still going to be a busy day and they're doing what they can to get people through as quickly as possible.
"We're going to have three judges, three court staff, I'm expanding my staff to triple the size to handle each of the courts and we're hoping that with peoples' patients we can, in a very efficient manner, process all of these people," Howe said.
Security lines will also be added just to get inside the building. Howe is hopeful they'll be able to handle the majority of the cases by lunchtime, saying they recognize people have jobs and lives they need to get back to.
At this point, they estimate if it would normally take you one hour to get through court, Wednesday it may take two.
As for parking, you're on your own. Parking is at a premium to begin with, so just make sure you give yourself plenty of time.
