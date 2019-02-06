OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- 5 to 10 minutes, that's all it took for most people to work their way through traffic court Wednesday morning after being warned it could take hours.
A pleasant surprise for the hundreds of people dreading Wednesday in traffic court.
A computer glitch in the electronic ticketing system used by the Kansas Highway Patrol had the Johnson County District Attorney warning people for weeks this day could be a real nightmare.
"It increased by 10 times, that's a serious situation," Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, said.
On a normal day, the system schedules about 150 people per docket, on Wednesday, it scheduled 1150.
But getting word out early helped reduce the number of people who showed up by more than half and adding three times the number of judges and support personnel needed on a regular day got them through quickly, even faster than a regular day in traffic court.
"5 minutes. I actually had to turn around because I thought I had drop something but yeah, so it was quicker than that," Rhianne Svahnberg, who was in traffic court, said.
"It's quite efficient, I was impressed with it," Brian Romey, who was also in traffic court, said.
People were warned because of the glitch that it could take twice as long to get through court Wednesday, but it turned out there were no long lines stretched outside on this cold, icy day.
Howe gave all the credit to the staff.
"A lot of these people don't make a lot of money, that's been a source of problem for the judicial system and their staff. But when it comes time, they've risen to the occasion and really helped the public out," Howe stated.
Howe has been working in Johnson County since 1991 and he says in all his time, he has never seen anything like this happen and he's very hopeful it doesn't happen again.
