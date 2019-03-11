KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of basketball fans will pack downtown Kansas City this week for the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament.
Fan fests and other championship activities will close the following streets surrounding the Sprint Center:
- Grand Boulevard (between 13th St. and Truman Rd.): closed starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.
- 14th Street (between Main and Walnut Sts.): closed starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, through midnight on Sunday, March 17.
- 14th Street (between Walnut St. and Grand Blvd.): closed starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 17. There will be valet access to 14th between Main and Walnut during the closure.
- Walnut Street (between 13th St. and Truman Rd.): closed starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, through midnight on Sunday, March 17.
- Truman Road (from Oak St. to Walnut St., including the Grand Boulevard Bridge) will be limited to one lane starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.
Even thought the @Big12Conference tournament doesn't tipoff until Wednesday, the road closures begin today near @SprintCenter. Stretches of Grand Blvd and 14th St close today at 10am. Truman Rd is reduced to one lane, but remains open. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZCIfhBSr2V— Bill HurrelbrinKC (@BillKCTV5) March 11, 2019
Residents and guests of Two Light apartments will have access to the building’s garage throughout the event.
In addition, Kansas City’s Big 12 Run will close the following streets on at 8 a.m. Saturday until the conclusion of the race at roughly 11 a.m. A course map can be found at kcbig12run.com.
- Grand Boulevard (between 8th and 12th Sts., and between Truman and Pershing Rd.)
- 8th Street (between Grand Blvd. and Holmes St.)
- Holmes Street (between 8th and 18th Sts. and between 30th and 31st Sts.)
- Truman Road (between Holmes St. and Woodland Ave. and between Grand Blvd. and Oak St.)
- Woodland Avenue (between Truman Rd. and 18th St.)
- 18th Street (between Woodland and Vine St. and between Holmes St. and Grand Blvd.)
- Vine Street (between 18th St. and 17th Ter.)
- 17th Terrace (between Vine St. and MLK Jr. Blvd./The Paseo)
- MLK Jr. Blvd./The Paseo (between 17th Ter. and 31st St.)
- 31st Street (between MLK Jr. Blvd./The Paseo and Holmes St.)
- 30th Street (between Holmes St. and McGee)
- McGee (between Holmes St. and Gillham Rd.)
- Gillham Road (between McGee and Pershing Rd.)
- Oak Street (between Truman Rd. and 9th St.)
- 9th Street (between Oak St. and Grand Blvd.)
Due to traffic congestion, city officials encourage drivers to allow for extra time when traveling to and through downtown.
