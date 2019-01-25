KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Road crews plan to demolish the Wornall Road Bridge over I-435 this weekend.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane on the collector-distributer side of westbound Interstate 435 from Holmes Road to nearly State Line Road.
At 5:30 a.m., they will close Wornall Road in both directions at I-435. They will also close the westbound Wornall Road exit ramp.
At 6:30 a.m, they will close the right lane of westbound I-435 on the express lane side from Holmes Road to halfway between Wornall and State Line roads.
All lanes of westbound I-435 are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday and Wornall Road and exit ramps are expected to reopen by 9:30 a.m.
All work is weather dependent, MoDOT says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.