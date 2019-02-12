GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- Tuesday night is the first Board of Aldermen’s meeting since a Highway Patrol investigation came to light.
KCTV5 plans to be inside to ask elected officials what they have to say.
What happened at the pond in December received national attention and had people gasping. A man told police he tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter, and the police chief himself rushed to rescue her.
Jonathan Zicarelli was charged with felony assault, and now his lawyer says the cuts you see on his face in his booking photo show he too was assaulted by the Chief of Police.
Monday, the city acknowledged that Chief Greg Hallgrimson is on leave with no acting chief yet named.
In the small town near Lee’s Summit, one man is displaying a banner in support of the chief. And the nearest UPS store has been getting orders for more of the same ever since. About 20 so far he says.
“We are supporters of the blue so we were happy to step in and help the community share their support as well,” Jeff Sowinski, who is the UPS Store Manager, said.
The two big banners waiting for pickup are for the mayor, he says.
The Mayor Monday would not say if the leave was paid or unpaid and would not comment citing the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.