OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Two people are now charged in connection with the deadly shooting of an Overland Park teenager.
Benjamin Workman-Greco, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 23 at an apartment complex.
On Thursday, suspect Alan Michael Hicks faced a Johnson County judge. He has been charged with first-degree murder.
After Benjamin was killed, another teenager was shot and a third person was stabbed near the same Overland Park neighborhood.
On Thursday night, the police chief met with families concerned about the violent crimes in their community.
The police chief told the crowd that everyone involved in the three recent violent crimes knew each other and that they were isolated incidents.
The chief said there are seeing an increase in drug and criminal activity near 79th and Grant. So far this year, one-third of the city’s stolen vehicles were taken from that area.
He said that, in all three recent violent crimes, teenagers posted on social media -- including Snapchat -- shortly before the two shootings and the stabbing.
The chief asked neighbors to speak up and report all suspicious or criminal activity.
“The first line of defense are the people that live here,” said Euleashia Embry, a concerned parent. “We've got to start paying attention to what's going on in our streets. What's going on with our kids.”
The chief told the crowd that officers are increasing patrols in the area as part of the department’s new “79th and Grant Initiative.”
Since increasing patrols on Jan. 29, they’ve made 21 arrests and written 41 citations.
