Town expresses thanks to Greenwood officers who saved infant after dad reports drowning

GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- One day after Greenwood police officers rescued a 6-month-old from a pond, her father faced a judge, accused of putting her in the water to drown.

The infant is in the thoughts of people in Greenwood and so are those officers.

+3 Police: Infant saved after father reports trying to drown her in Greenwood pond Police say an infant is recovering after a man walked into the police station and said he had drowned his 6-month-old child.

People in town are relieved that the little girl is OK. A police officer told KCTV5 News that she is improving steadily in the hospital. He also said that a lot of people in town have reached out to say thank you.

At Greenwood City Hall, Christmas is always a time to thank local heroes. At Fellowship Greenwood Church, it's an annual tradition to visit the police station with gifts in hand.

This year, they're saying an extra thank you.

“Especially in light of what happened yesterday,” Adam Foster said.

On Monday, officers reacted in minutes after a father told them he tried to drown his infant daughter. The officers pulled her out of a nearby pond and performed life-saving CPR. She was unconscious and floating face up in the murky pond.

Her father, 28-year-old Jonathon Zicarelli, made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. He is charged with first-degree domestic assault resulting in a serious injury.

Foster's church also wanted to check on the little girl's family.

“We asked them if the family needed anything. We'd love to help them, come alongside them,” he said.

And his church wasn't alone. Police said they've received several calls from people offering to help the child through the holidays and dozens of people have sent thank you cards and treats since the miraculous rescue.

“It's our job to kind of live to bless as a church,” Foster said.

Foster is not surprised that his congregation isn't the only one reaching out in the small Missouri town that many people want to help.

“We're a close-knit community, and we respect policeman. When this happened, it was a shock to everyone in the city,” Foster said.

Greenwood is located about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Zicarelli will appear in court again in January.