FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The National Weather Service office in Kansas City says a large and dangerous tornado is on the ground on the western edge of Kansas City, Kansas, and the NWS is telling residents to take shelter now.
Douglas County, Kansas Emergency Management said that the Kansas National Guard will be positioning several vehicles and personnel at KU Park and Ride near Clinton Parkway and Iowa. The vehicles are being staged in case they are needed for storm related duty in the KC metro.
The emergency management also said that Lawrence Memorial Hospital has confirmed there were 12 injuries. Janice Early, the Vice President of Marketing for LMH Health, sent KCTV5 News a statement.
LMH Health is treating 12 patients with injuries from the tornado. No condition status available. One of the patients in surgery and expected to be admitted. Injuries vary from minor to severe, including abrasions and fractures.
The American Red Cross has set up a location for those who need shelter in Douglas County.
American Red Cross has found a new location for a shelter and will be opening at 9:15pm (5/28/19) for those displaced by the storm. The shelter will be at Bldg 21 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Harper Street.Pets will be allowed. #kswx— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) May 29, 2019
The NWS declared a tornado emergency for Kansas City, Kansas and said the tornado was approaching Interstate 70 near the Kansas Speedway, a major shopping and entertainment area that is heavily populated.
There were no immediate reports of the extent of damage from the storm.
Assistant Director Jillian Roderigue said Douglas County Emergency Management received a report of a tornado about 6:10 p.m. Monday near the small community of Lone Star, southwest of Lawrence.
She said there is no immediate reports of injuries. But StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony saw damage on the south side of Lawrence.
The city of about 100,000 residents is home to the University of Kansas. It is about 50 miles southwest of the Kansas City International Airport.
Officials at KCI are holding flyers in parking garage tunnels to shelter in place due to the severe weather. Around 7:45 p.m., flyers were allowed to come up from the shelter as they were given the clear, although the airfield is closed as a result of debris.
KCTV5 News is closely watching water levels along the Missouri River as they are remarkably high and moving swiftly. KCTV5 is also watching creeks and streams that could cause flash flooding Tuesday night as potentially damaging thunderstorms move in.
There are highways closed about 100 miles to the north of Atchison.
KCTV5 was near Stranger Creek in Tonganoxie not far from the Kansas Turnpike around 4:30 p.m. The area has been hit by heavy rains that have caused Stranger Creek to quickly rise and fall.
If you are experiencing calmer weather, don’t let your guard down. It is important to stay weather aware Tuesday night as storms move into the area.
At Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, they have been hit hard by flooding this year. Crews have proactively moved equipment to higher ground because an additional three-foot rise in water levels is expected. They, like many, are ready for dry weather.
At 618pm a large toranod was on the ground moving towads SE Lawrence. Take Cover Now! #kswx— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 28, 2019
At 618pm a large tornado was on the ground moving towads SE Lawrence and Eudora. Take Cover Now! #kswx— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 28, 2019
Deputies following the storm are having trouble seeing the tornado due to the heavy rain. Reports of damage and overturned vehicles are coming in rapidly to dispatch.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) May 28, 2019
According to Douglas County Emergency Management Director Bob Newton, there was a confirmed tornado that touched down south of Lawrence. One specific area that was struck was Pleasant Gove.
It's an unincorporated area located four miles south of Lawrence. The area is along 59 Highway south of 10 Highway.
Newton said he has heard of no injuries with the storm. He did say he heard one resident had called 911 from their basement, and had said their house, "was gone." Newton heard that several homes were damaged and that many power lines were down in the area.
The National Weather Service posted a tweet saying that a tornado was reported near Mosby, Missouri.
A tornado has been reported near Mosby, MO! Take shelter now! This is moving toward Excelsior Springs!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 29, 2019
The Lawrence police posted a tweet saying that there is structural damage near Lawrence.
Large trees, power lines, and debris are along roads on the southeastern edge of the city. Some are impassable. Please do not go sight seeing tornado damage. This only hampers the efforts of emergency workers.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) May 29, 2019
The National Weather Service in Kansas City posted a tweet around 6:20 p.m. for Leavenworth and Johnson Counties in Kansas that it is a very dangerous situation.
For those in Leavenworth County, KS and Johnson County KS....This is a DANGEROUS situation! If you are in the tornado warning please take shelter now! There is a large and extremely dangerous tornado near Pleasant Grove! It will be rain-wrapped so it will be hard to see.— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 28, 2019
The National Weather Service in Kansas City posted a tweet around 6:35 p.m. saying that if you live in Linwood, Kansas you need to take shelter.
If you live in LINWOOD, KS TAKE SHELTER NOW! The tornado will be there within the next 5 minutes!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 28, 2019
The National Weather Service in Kansas City posted a tweet around 6:40 p.m. saying that if you live in Bonner Springs, Kansas you need to take shelter.
If you live in BONNER SPRINGS, KS TAKE SHELTER NOW! The tornado will be there within the next 15 minutes!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 28, 2019
There is confirmed tornado damage around 166th and Stiwell in Bonner Springs.
A National Weather Service spotter said that a tornado is on the ground on 123rd and State Avenue in Bonner Springs.
Debris is falling from the sky, the National Weather Service said around 6:40 p.m.
Debris is falling from the sky from this tornado as far away as Tonganoxie, KS!Take shelter now if in the path!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 28, 2019
According to to the National Weather Service around 8:15 p.m., there is a tornado on the ground near 92 Highway heading towards Excelsior Springs.
They also said that there are possibly two tornadoes as of 8:20 p.m. One is north of Excelsior Estates and the other is west of Excelsior Estates. Officials said that if you live in or near Excelsior Estates you need to take shelter now.
According to Westar Energy and KCP&L, there are significant power outages.
- Bonner Springs - 2,426
- Edwardsville - 1,289
- Lawrence - 3,670
- Kansas City - 1,637
- Buckner - 1,295
Stay with KCTV5 News as Tuesday night’s storms move even closer to the metro to know what conditions are happening where you live.
