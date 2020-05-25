UPDATE: The warning has been allowed to expire.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A tornado warning has been issued for northwestern Platte County, southwestern Buchanan County and southeastern Doniphan County.
There have been no confirmed tornadoes reported yet.
The storms that resulted in the warning are not expected to threaten the immediate metro area.
The warning is in place until 3 p.m.
