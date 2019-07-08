Severe Weather-Missouri Tornadoes

FILE - In this May 23, 2019 file. Photo, tornado damage is seen in Jefferson City, Mo. Eight years to the day after a devastating tornado killed 161 people in Joplin, another big twister ripped through another Missouri community, Jefferson City, but with a far different result: No deaths, no serious injuries. The two storms share a May 22 date, the same state, and both happened in towns of similar size. Both tornadoes ravaged residential areas and business districts. 

 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- New figures show that more than 600 homes, businesses and government buildings were damaged by a tornado that tore through Missouri's capital city earlier this year.

A report released jointly by Jefferson City and Cole County on Monday says the May 22 tornado damaged 516 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings and 30 government buildings.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the figure is lower than the 1,141 structures reported damaged by the American Red Cross.

Cole County Emergency Management Director Bill Farr says the governments' assessment doesn't include buildings with very minor damage, such as just a few missing shingles.

The tornado that hit Jefferson City began near Eldon in Miller County and traveled 32 miles through central Missouri.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.