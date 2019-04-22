TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Officials say a Kansas zookeeper who was attacked by a Sumatran tiger is out of intensive care.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that city officials announced Monday that the Topeka Zoo employee's condition has improved. The unidentified woman was attacked Saturday while in the outdoor habitat of the 7-year-old male-tiger, named Sanjiv, as several visitors watched. The tiger then was lured away so the injured zookeeper could receive emergency aid.
Zoo director Brendan Wiley said previously that the zoo is conducting an investigation and will determine what protocol changes might be needed after talking to the injured worker. She has worked at the zoo since 2002 and has several years of experience with tigers.
The zoo has no plans to euthanize Sanjiv, who was back on display Sunday.
