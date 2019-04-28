TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – One Washburn University football player was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Topeka, Kansas.
According to WIBW in Topeka, the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of SW 13th St., which is about half a mile away from the corner of the university’s campus.
Dwane Simmons died as a result of the shooting. He was from Lee's Summit, Missouri, and was a junior mass media major.
Senior Corey Ballentine was injured in the shooting, but is expected to make a full recovery. Ballentine was recently selected with a 180th pick by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL draft.
"Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons," said Washburn head coach Craig Schurig. "Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane's infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams."
“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act,” Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley said. “Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career.”
The New York Giants released the following statement: "We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."
Farley said the university will have counselors on-campus Sunday. There is a 24-hour helpline available at 785-670-3100.
