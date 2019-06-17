Topeka police apologize for Father's Day tweet

TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Topeka police is apologizing for a Father's Day tweet that encouraged people to turn in fathers who have outstanding warrants.
A screenshot of the tweet sent Sunday shows it says, in part, "Want to give him a Father's Day he'll never forget? Call TPD and we'll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime."
The tweet apparently was deleted shortly after it was posted.
In a statement Monday, the department said the tweet was sent by someone on its social media team and was meant to be lighthearted. Instead, the statement said, it upset some people.
The department called the incident a "learning experience" that shows words can be hurtful even if they are intended to be humorous.
