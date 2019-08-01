DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A 22-year-old from Topeka has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting three people in downtown Lawrence in 2017.
On June 25, 2019 a jury found Anthony L. Roberts Jr. guilty of the second-degree murder of Colwin Henderson III, first-degree felony murder of Leah Brown, first-degree felony murder of Tre’Mel Dean, and attempted second-degree murder of Tahzay Rayton.
Judge Sally D. Pokorny sentenced Roberts to just over 68 years to life in prison. He was sentenced to 165 months for second-degree murder, 61 months for attempted second-degree murder, and 25 years to life for each of the first-degree murder counts. The sentences are set to run consecutively.
If Roberts becomes eligible for release from custody, he will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and he will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
The case began in the early morning hours of October 1, 2017.
Roberts and his codefendants, Ahmed Rayton and Dominque McMillon, arrived in Lawrence from Topeka to confront a rival group of males who were suspected of battering one of Roberts’ friends.
Roberts was armed with a gun with an extended magazine and 37 rounds of ammunition. Roberts and his codefendants confronted the other group near the intersection of 11th Street and Massachusetts Street.
The group began to fight and Roberts was several feet away from it when he shot and killed Henderson, who was fighting with Roberts’ codefendants. Evidence at the scene shows that Roberts fired 15 rounds, striking and killing Brown and Dean. Rayton was wounded.
After the shooting Roberts and his codefendants fled the scene but were later stopped by an officer for traffic violations. Roberts was found with a handgun.
Officers released him because they did not have sufficient information to link him to the shooting at the time.
Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department used police in-car cameras, traffic cameras, and surveillance cameras to track the movement of and discover the identity of Roberts and his codefendants.
Roberts was eventually apprehended on an arrest warrant at a relative’s house in Kansas City.
