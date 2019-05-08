DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Topeka man has been sentenced for his role in the Massachusetts Street homicides that took place in October 2017.
The Douglas County District Attorney announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Ahmad Rayton was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter for attempting to kill Robert Wheeler during the deadly confrontation.
Rayton was sentenced to 120 months in the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.
When Rayton is eventually released from prison, he will be subject to 24 months post-release supervision and will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.