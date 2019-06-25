FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) –- We talk about it everyday and mostly in casual conversation, our jobs.
We talk about the benefits that our companies have compared to what a friend or family member may have. Often, it makes us wonder if the grass is greener on the other side.
Now across the country, Forbes has ranked the best employers by state.
Both in Missouri and Kansas some of the best jobs are found in the Kansas City metro.
In Kansas, Forbes says that three of the top five best places to work are headquartered in the metro and three of the top 10 are in Johnson County.
Garmin was scored to be the best place to work in Kansas. The other notable names in the metro were The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Mercy Kansas City, Johnson County Community College, and Blue Valley Schools.
It’s important to note Children’s Mercy comes up on both states.
On the Missouri side of the border the Kansas City area may be less represented but has a much stronger showing than its St. Louis counterpart. In fact, the Springfield area has almost as strong of showing as St. Louis.
The Kansas City area is represented in the top ten with Children’s Mercy Kansas City, Hallmark Cards, and Cerner. The St. Louis area boasts two companies; Edward Jones and Saint Louis University.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees.
You can find the list here.
