KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight's football game is huge at Arrowhead Stadium.
With a win, the Chiefs win the AFC West for a third straight year and clinch a first round bye in the postseason.
However, it's also big for another reason; it's Legends Weekend and former tight end Tony Gonzalez will be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor before the game.
Tony G. spent 12 seasons with the Chiefs. He ranks second in the NFL in career receptions and sixth in all-time receiving yards.
Legends Weekend also means Alumni Weekend and, on Wednesday night, KCTV5 News had a chance to catch up with one of the men who drafted Tony -- former Chiefs President and GM Carl Peterson.
"We were probably one of the very first teams that looked at the basketball aspect as an outstanding attribute for tight ends in the red zone,” Peterson said. “The ability to position, man up and rebound. Without question, his devotion and dedication to being the best… he's well, well deserving of this award."
Tony G. is the 48th inductee into the Chiefs Ring of Honor.
He retired from the NFL back in 2013 but continues to work as an NFL Analyst.
Peterson also said that he is cautiously optimistic that, in January at the Super Bowl, they will also name Gonzalez a first ballot awardee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
