Tonganoxie teen killed, another wounded in Kansas City, KS shooting

Authorities are investigating after one high school student was fatally shot and another wounded in Kansas City, KS.

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- Authorities are investigating after one high school student was fatally shot and another wounded in Kansas City, KS.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Monday's shooting killed 18-year-old Bradley Samsel, who was a senior at Tonganoxie High School, which is about 20 miles west of KCK. The other victim also was a senior at the school. Police say she remains in critical condition.

The Tonganoxie school district said a crisis team was on campus Wednesday for students and school personnel.

