TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) – The Tonganoxie Police Department is investigating a business fire at S&S Alloy Steel Inc.
Tuesday around 9 p.m., there were reports of a steel company fire in Tonganoxie.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
According to authorities, the property does have significant damage.
