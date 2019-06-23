TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- The ACLU calls the incident, “moving while black.” Police in Tonganoxie put a man in handcuffs while he was moving furniture into his own home in August. Earlier in June, a state advisory board closed the case without investigating.
“After careful review, the case was closed with no further action,” Karle Robinson, homeowner, said.
Robinson’s request for a racial-bias investigation was shut down with one paragraph.
“That’s it,” Robinson, said.
Robinson said he was upset with the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, but not surprised.
“And this is basically a bunch of grumpy old white men in a room. That’s all it was,” Robinson, said.
He asked the commission to review an incident in August when he was moving into his new home. Officers suspected him of burglary and put him in handcuffs.
The commission will not investigate the racial-bias complaint, but Robinson isn’t dropping the issue, he now has a new set of demands.
“I want those cops to be fired. I want a full-page public apology from the police department in this local newspaper up here. Third, I want an investigation into the city hall, the city council and the mayor’s office up here,” Robinson, said.
He’s also asking for a lot of money.
“You want to know? Are you ready for this? I want one million dollars,” Robinson, said.
He plans to meet with his lawyer next week to discuss where to go from here.
The Tonganoxie Chief of Police said in an emailed statement he believes the ACLU made inaccurate accusations, but he said the department has been fully cooperative.
He said his officers are dedicated to serving the community with honor and professionalism.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Sunday for more information on the complaint, but there was no response right away.
