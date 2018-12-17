KANSAS CITY, MO — Tomfooleries, a longtime restaurant and bar located at the Country Club Plaza, has said to be moving downtown.
A manager at Tomfooleries has said that they will be moving their location to 10th and Broadway in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
The restaurant and bar will be closing their current location on the Plaza on December 29th and will reopen downtown on February 1st.
When Tomfooleries moves to its new location, the restaurant will be changing to a new name. That name has not yet been publicized.
At this time, there is no specific reason for the move.
