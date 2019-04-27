KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating a rape of a toddler in KCK.
A 2-year-old and their siblings were left at home with a friend of the family and the following morning, the mother discovered injuries to the toddler.
The child was taken to a local hospital where staff confirmed there was evidence of rape and the child tested positive for an STD.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.