KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A house fire turned deadly overnight Monday killing a two-year-old child.
Right now, we know that the toddler died in a home down the street on Wheeling Avenue.
Police had the street closed about a block in each direction from that house as investigators did their work.
The Kansas City Fire Department’s Bomb and Arson unit was on the scene.
There were three people besides the toddler inside the house. Everyone besides that two-year-old is okay.
According to officials, the home had no working fire alarms.
The child was transported to Children’s Mercy hospital but didn’t make it.
The call for this came in around 11:30 Sunday night.
Firefighters say the flames were mostly contained to the upstairs.
This neighborhood is north of Hillcrest road and Interstate-470.
KCFD says they will release a preliminary cause in 72 hours.
As this story continues to develop KCTV5 News will bring you the latest both on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.