KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tragic gun accidents kill and injure thousands of children every year, but one simple question can save your child’s life.

June 21 is "ASK Day." It stands for "Asking Saves Kids," a campaign which promotes helping keep kids safe from guns in their community.

During the summer kids can be all sorts of places, and not only do kids love to explore, but they’re curious.

The campaign encourages parents to ask if there is an unlocked gun in the home before sending their child over to play at a friends home.

The idea is if there is a firearm in the home where your child is playing to make sure it is stored, locked and unloaded whether it’s your own house or where ever your child is playing.

Approaching other parents or guardians with this question could feel awkward, but it could save your child’s life.

“It is a hard question to ask,” said Judy Sherry, president of Grandparents Against Gun Violence. “But if you decide whether you want to either a be embarrassed or perhaps offend somebody versus your child’s safety, then it’s not a hard ask.”

Advocates, like Sherry, suggest starting the conversation by saying something like, “My child can be a little curious, and tends to poke around and if they see a gun, they may want to touch it”.

According to the campaign, one in three homes with children have guns.

Three in four children from ages 5 to 14 know where those guns are located.

And 80% of unintentional firearm deaths of kids under the age of 15 occur in homes.

Tragically, just a month ago in Kansas City, a 3-year-old got a hold of a firearm inside his home and accidently shot himself. He later died in a Kansas City hospital.

It’s because of incidents like this, that the ASK campaign came into existence.

“We want people to understand the scope of gun violence, we want people to understand that access to guns is one of the primary reasons, and the other thing we want people to understand is, gun safety – responsible gun ownership – is a wonderful way to alleviate gun violence,” Sherry said.

Police departments, along with organizations like Grandparents Against Gun Violence, promote locking your gun with a gun lock. You can even get one for free at any of the six patrol stations in Kansas City. They can be installed in 15 seconds, and an officer can show you how to do so.