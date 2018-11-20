KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many neighborhoods have a watch, but police also say to call them if you see anything suspicious.
Officers base their patrols on those calls so they can have more officers in that area and that can led to keeping your home safe during the holidays.
Thanksgiving is a time for thanks, for family and for food. But, it’s also a time when people are busy and can easily become an easy target for a criminal.
Police suggest homeowners do the following before loading up the car to leave:
- Be sure your windows and doors are locked and secure.
- Put automatic timers on lights, radio and TV.
- Leave shades and blinds in a position that you would normally leave them.
- Ask neighbors to use your driveway.
- Put garbage cans away and have them keep an eye on things.
- You may also want to be careful with social media.
“We caution people about putting pictures of their new computer or new TV up on social media, or even going as far as to be cautious about location of their photographs in their social media showing that they are out of town," said police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina.
Typically around the winter time, Kansas City police see an increase in home burglaries.
In 2015, police say 722 homes were broken into. In 2016, there were slightly more with 727 homes. But last year, the number dropped just 496 homes were burglarized.
Officers aren’t exactly sure why that number went down, but they are hoping for the same results this year.
We can guess a possible reason is that people are getting home security and camera systems as they become more affordable.
Police say this helps them track down criminals faster.
“I think it really is making a difference I really do. Property crime detectives tell me that more and more they are going to this camera footage and using that for investigative purposes, to tie more people together with rings of theft and then to use that to get an identity of a susceptive theft in those cases," Becchina said.
As holiday shopping continues, make sure aren’t discarding big TV boxes at the end of the driveway. It lets criminals know whats inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.