KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For those who will be braving the cold to support the Chiefs in the first ever AFC Championship game at Arrowhead on Sunday here’s what you need to know to plan your gameday.
The parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. for tailgating.
At 3:30 p.m. the stadium gates will open.
This time the first 50-thousand fans inside the gate will get a free chiefs jersey, rally towel, thanks to Hy-vee and Coca-Cola.
At 4 p.m. is when players will take the field to warm up for the big game.
And you’ll want to be at your seat by 5:32 p.m. because that’s when the players are introduced onto the field.
Melissa Ehtridge will be here to sing the national anthem starting at four minutes later.
Kickoff is at 5:40 p.m.
The stadium will have warming stations set up all around for fans.
