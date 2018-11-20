OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- With the holiday season right around the corner, local police departments want you to protect your packages to prevent porch pirates from taking off with your gifts.
The Overland Park police chief played the part of a package thief to use humor to share tips to keep your deliveries safe.
The Overland Park police department created a silent black and white film to spread awareness to possibly cut down on holiday heists from porches.
Some thieves don’t even bother hiding their faces when they swipe packages from porches.
Others try to briefly disguise themselves before jogging off with stolen deliveries.
The victim of this nonchalant thief who stole from a house in historic northeast Kansas City, posted the video to the Stolen KC Facebook page in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and call police.
Lee’s Summit police are hoping tipsters will lead them to this porch pirate who stole from a house on the southwest side of their city.
Chances are good you’ve likely heard tips to prevent this crime before, but it keeps happening around the metro.
Overland Park police hope this “old-timey film” will be entertaining and encourage crime prevention. Here are OPPD’s top tips:
Tip 1: Get your packages delivered to you at work.
Tip 2: Ask a neighbor to take daytime deliveries for you.
Tip 3: Request couriers to leave packages out of view.
No matter where you live, police ask everyone to keep an eye on their neighborhoods and immediately report anything suspicious.
If you are going out of town, you can hold your packages at your local post office.
You can also sign up for USPS signature services to make sure your package ends up in the right hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.