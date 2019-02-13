KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Kaitlynn Conner said she’s doing a lot better but is still in pain after a driver hit her and sent her flying from where she was standing.

It was along a busy stretch of 39th street that she was hit by a car.

Kansas City restaurant worker describes night car hit her Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run after security video showed a worker hit by a car outside a Kansas City taco shop early Sunday morning.

Now a month later, KCTV5 spoke with her about how she is doing and her plea to the person who hit her.

“It’s hard because my accident could’ve been a lot worse,” Conner said.

It’s Conner’s first time back to 39th street since she was hit by a car.

“It’s very hard to think about or fathom,” Conner explained.

It was a surveillance camera at Tiki Taco, where she was working, that caught the moment that changed everything for her.

She saw herself being thrown 10 feet in the air, her shoe flying off and the driver just leaving.

“It made me cry all over again it was still very emotional to even think that that happened, so it’s just been a really hard emotionally and physically,” Conner voiced.

Conner’s fractured four bones in her thoracic spine have now healed but her muscles are still torn.

It will take weeks of physical therapy. She says it’s hard to just move around at times.

“Taking a shower, getting dressed slowly and being able to walk up and down the stairs, just those little things,” Conner stated.

The physical pain is getting better but Conner wants the driver to know about the emotional pain she feels. She desperately wants the driver to come forward.

“That’s all I want, for him to be caught, it would mean the world to me.

KCTV5 reached out to the city and learned there are no unusual traffic safety concerns for the area.

Conner believes the person who hit her was driving a Chevy, either an Impala or Malibu.

That would have been around 3 in the morning on January 6th.

If you have any information or know who that driver may be, please call police.