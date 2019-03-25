Ticket to nowhere: Inside look of eerie abandoned terminal at KCI

SLIDESHOW: An Inside look of eerie abandoned terminal at KCI
Inside the old Terminal A at the Kansas City International lay the ghosts of a time not long ago, but walking among the makeshift ruins feels like peering into a void past forgotten.
(Shain Bergan/KCTV5 News)
Luggage remains on a carousel, forever waiting for owners who won’t come.
Benches are either left in place or stacked up haphazardly in a pile of twisted metal. A lost luggage room is a mess of clothes and suitcases. A couple of pair of pants hang on some seating nearby.
The journey began as I entered the airport. The giant “Terminal A” sign was hard to miss.
We pulled up alongside the pickup area. If not for the peppered orange cones and tape here and there, it might be mistaken for a run-of-the-mill airport terminal.
We stopped at the Air Canada drop-off/pickup where a door was ajar, too inviting for someone looking for a last look at a relic soon to be toppled.
I opened the door a bit further to let myself in. Just then, I was face-to-face with stacks of benched seating in no particular order -- some lined up; some knocked over; some seemingly left in place, untouched by time; some piled up out of the way.
A sign for Gates 87 and 88 laid on the ground.
Here and there were pieces of plywood and piles of rubbled tile amid the dark, dusty atmosphere.
An escalator invites descension into even more darkness. I think I’d rather take the stairs.
The aforementioned carousel is the next stop.
Some suitcases are intact and ready for pickup. Others have been opened with shirts and pants spilling out.
Do you recognize any of these? If your name is Kay Vargo, I found your green suitcase.
What struck me most as I moved around this airport antique was how simultaneously preserved and gutted it was.
It wasn’t as if it had just been in business yesterday, but it also wasn’t cleared out. All the main features were still there -- signage, ticket counters, clear coolers tables and a display welcoming people to Kansas City.
But they were in disrepair or some stage of decrepitation. They weren’t gone. But they weren’t really there either.
A sign for shops and restaurants beckons further along the concourse.
On the way, I got waylaid by a set of offices at the top of some stairs. The empty rooms still give an amazing view of the tarmac.
A Southwest plane taxis by.
On the way back down the stairs, I stopped and took video of defunct restaurant Fountains of Seville. Yelp gives it a two-star rating. I’ve never had the pleasure.
As I strolled in to the front, I can’t say it was an inviting atmosphere. Greeted by a skeleton of tables, I made my way to the bar. Good to know this place has its liquor license front and center, along with some food and drink menus. A glass of sword skewers remains preserved, ready as ever for the next cocktail.
But that’s just a microcosm of the whole terminal. It’s as inconsistently consistent as you’d think a graveyard would be.
The bones are there and soul is gone.
On to the next chapter.
