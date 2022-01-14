KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are kicking off their playoff run this weekend by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For those still looking for seats, fans might notice a surprise when looking at the price.
Ticket experts say during the regular season, tickets were at an all-time high. But for this weekend's wild card matchup, tickets are at a reasonable price.
Why?
Ticket experts point to the weather in the forecast and because Chiefs fans are not used to be in the Wild Card.
"This is the first time we’ve had the Wild Card game for a while," said Jason Durbin, Vice President of Ticket Operations for Tickets For Less. "They’ve been able to get the byes when they get the home games, so usually people have more time to plan. They have more time to see who they are going to be playing and prep a little more."
Tickets right now are in the low hundreds.
