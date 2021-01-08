KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have selected the Kansas City metro area as one of its stops for the 2022 Show Season.
The air show will take place at the New Century AirCenter in Johnson County, KS on Sept. 3-4, 2022.
This year's show, held on July 3-4th, 2021, will feature the United States Navy Blue Angels.
More information on the events can be found at www.kcairshow.org.
