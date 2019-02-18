KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Separate shootings in Kansas City left three people dead and at least five others injured over the weekend.

The deaths raised the number of homicides this year in Kansas City to 19.

Kansas City has seen a violent weekend with six shooting incidents and a total of eight people shot.

Three of those shooting victims died.

The first shooting took place at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue.

Officers found a male victim who was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled on foot but was found Sunday morning.

Terrell Parker, 29, was identified as the victim in that shooting.

Another shooting took place after a disturbance inside a nightclub in the 8700 block of Troost Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was dead and a woman who was wounded by gunfire with serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 26-year-old Anthony D. Williams.

The third fatality of the weekend was at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of East 12th Terrace. Authorities found a victim with no signs of life when they arrived on the scene. There is no suspect description.

Lakeasha Taylor, 22, was identified as the woman killed in the shooting.

A person who was shot at Anderson and White avenue about 3:40 p.m. Sunday has non-life-threatening injuries.

Another shooting was in the 1700 block of Topping Avenue about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. One person has non-life-threatening injuries. A dog was also shot, but the extent of the injuries are still unknown at this time.

In the final shooting, police are searching for a suspect following a double shooting overnight Sunday near 79th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. According to police, two people were shot and taken to the hospital. The condition of either victim is unknown.