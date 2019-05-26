Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Three people were shot and a fourth person was trampled by the crowd on Saturday night in the area of 39th and Main St.
Just after 11:30 p.m., officers who were on routine patrol heard sound of shots in the area. They responded and observed numerous people spilling out from the business at 3933 Main St.
Upon their arrival, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, and one person with injuries after being trampled.
A third shooting victim had been taken to the hospital by a third-party for treatment.
One of the shooting victims was in critical condition, the other two had non-life threatening injuries. The trampling victim had minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
