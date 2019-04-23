KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A multi-state search for three missing children ended overnight in Kansas City.
The children are in custody of the state. They were found safe just before midnight Tuesday.
Talen Marten and Shyanne Romine, both 14, and 12-year-old Lydia Hall left Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Monday in Shyanne’s family vehicle.
Mountain Home is in north central Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, southeast of Springfield, about 300 miles from Kansas City.
The green Dodge van was spotted in the Kansas City area Monday evening and Kansas City police assisted Mountain Home police in locating the kids, who had apparently run away.
Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division is working on getting the children home but it’s unclear if anyone will face any charges in the case.
