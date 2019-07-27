OZARK COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - Two people from Higginsville, MO, and a third person were killed in a head on crash in Ozark, County, MO.
Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to MO Rt. 5, 11 miles north of Gainesville, MO, on a head on crash.
When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage that had crashed head on.
21-year-old Danial Klessig, of Gainesville, MO, was killed when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle driven by 57-year-old Paul Cowherd of Higginsville, MO, who was also killed.
Also killed was 52-year-old Marti Cowherd, who was an occupant in the vehicle with Paul.
